Former boxing champ Ricky Hatton says Floyd Mayweather would beat Conor McGregor by knockout

Harry How / Getty Images Boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. has said he is coming out of retirement and has targeted a money fight against UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. confirmed last weekend that he was “officially out of retirement” so he could concentrate on a possible mega-fight with boxing rules against UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

But the matchup does not impress former two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton, who told Business Insider: “If that fight was in my back garden, I’d shut the curtains.”

Mayweather beat Hatton in a well-publicised welterweight fight in 2007. In the subsequent eight years, the American went on to secure a Hall of Fame legacy by defeating Juan Manuel Marquez, Shane Mosley, Miguel Cotto, Saul Alvarez, and Manny Pacquiao before retiring in 2015.

A new fight superstar has emerged in Mayweather’s place, albeit in the cage rather than the ring.

Steve Marcus / Getty Images McGregor is used to campaigning against bigger opponents than Mayweather (147 pounds). He even fought Nate Diaz at 170 pounds.

In the past 18 months, McGregor has become the first mixed martial artist to hold UFC world championship titles in two weight divisions at the same time (featherweight and lightweight).

McGregor’s 13-second knockout victory over UFC legend Jose Aldo in 2015, his two-fight rivalry with Nate Diaz, and his demolition of Eddie Alvarez helped the Irishman’s star appeal transcend mixed martial arts and infiltrate boxing.

McGregor challenged Mayweather to a boxing-rules contest in December; now Mayweather has accepted. The only thing holding the deal back at this stage seems to be paperwork.

“I can’t believe it’s going to happen, no disrespect to Conor intended,” Hatton told Business Insider.

He said that if the fight did go ahead, McGregor was “very good for a UFC fighter,” so “it might go a few rounds due to Conor’s toughness,” but he added, “I think Floyd would stop him.”

FloCombat reports that the fight could take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, as the 20,000-capacity arena has been reserved specifically for a Mayweather-versus-McGregor event on Saturday, June 10.

