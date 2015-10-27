Ricky Gervais will return as foul-mouthed host of the Golden Globes in 2016

One of the most outrageous hosts of the Golden Globes is coming back.

Deadline is reporting that Ricky Gervais will return as emcee of the Globes, which will air on January 10.

Gervais, who had the hosting job from 2010 to 2012, received huge laughs in the spot (and at just about any other award show), but he’s also made some people in the industry angry, which makes this development something of a surprise.

President Philip Berk of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which puts on the Globes, said after the 2011 show that the comic “crossed the line” with his material.

But Gervais returned the following year as host.

Since then, the duties have gone to the more-than-capable hands of Amy Poehler and Tina Fey.

According to Deadline, Gervais was approached by NBC to return, with the blessing of the HFPA.

By 2012, Gervias as host still had strong ratings among the competition, but the following year with Fey and Poehler saw the Globes’ highest ratings since 2007.

“Tina and Amy are a hard act to follow but Ricky is completely fearless and entirely up for the job,” NBC’s president of alternative and late night Paul Telegdy said in the Deadline story. “He always did us proud. Welcome back, Ricky.”

