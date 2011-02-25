REVEALED: Ricky Gervais' Awesome Fake Oscar Script For James Franco And Anne Hathaway

From Ricky Gervais’ website:



Oh, and good luck to James Franco and Anne Hathaway at The Oscars on Sunday. I know how nervous they must be right now.

They will do an absolutely fantastic job and don’t need my help, but I’ve written a little opening in case they have a few minutes to fill.

We already knew it was going to be awesome….

Some highlights:

This is how they introduce themselves:

James Franco: You probably know me from 127 Hours where I play a man trapped in an enclosed space who decides he would rather cut his own arm off than stay where he was. Now that sounds “way out” but wait till half way through this fucking ceremony and you’ll start to identify with him.

Anne Hathaway: And I’m the new Catwoman. The first white woman to play that role since Michelle Pfeiffer. I want it to be an inspiration to all white people everywhere. Your dreams can come true in Hollywood too.

And this is what they say about hosting the show:

James Franco: Usually they hire comedians to host The Oscars, but tonight, instead, you get us!



Anne Hathaway: No comedians tonight. And do you know why? Because comics are ugly.

We sort of wish he was hosting the whole thing!

