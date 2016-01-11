The best bits of Ricky Gervais' Golden Globes opening

NBC Ricky Gervais hosting the 2016 Golden Globes.

It looks like Ricky Gervais doesn’t have any hosting rust on him. The comic returned to the Golden Globes Sunday night as master of ceremonies for the first time since 2012, but he was as biting and uncomfortable as ever.

He came right out of the box by telling the audience to “shut up.” That was followed by calling everyone “disgusting, pill-popping, sexual-deviant scum.”

Gervais then declared that he was going to do his opening and then go hide somewhere where “not even Sean Penn will find me.” Then he added: “Snitch.”

He told everyone to “relax,” and that “I’m going to try to be nice.” But that didn’t last long. (Earlier in the evening on the red carpet, he had only promised he “won’t break any laws.”)

“I’ve changed,” said Gervais. “Not as much as Bruce Jenner.” He then praised Caitlyn Jenner for her inspiring year, though he added, “She didn’t do a lot for women drivers,” referring to her car accident that resulted in a death in 2015.

Many of the jokes got a mix of laughs and awkward silence. The biggest laugh Gervais got was when he touched on news reports stating that following the announcement that he would host, some nominees might not attend. Gervais said he found that impossible because who would pass up a Golden Globe, “particularly if that film company has already paid for it.” The camera then went to Harvey Weinstein, who has been notorious for his methods to get his films awards.

Gervais’ first hosting duty at the Globes in 2010 was the first time someone took on the role at all at the event since 1995. His edgy comedy was mixed, but he returned as host in 2011 and 2012. After that, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey took the job for the next three years. Gervais is back, and he certainly hasn’t lost his edge.

He was quick to jump on the campaign for equal pay for women in Hollywood, taking aim at the movement’s most vocal supporter, Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence:

“Jennifer Lawrence got overwhelming support from people everywhere,” Gervais said, adding taxi drivers and construction workers were saying, “How the hell can a 25-year-old live on $52 million a year?”

The he said, in support, he was being paid “exactly the same as Tina and Amy last year”.

“They were two but it’s not my fault they wanted to share.”

Here’s how he introduced Matt Damon:

Ricky Gervais introducing presenter Matt Damon: “He’s the only person Ben Affleck hasn’t been unfaithful to.” ???? — Lily Acosta (@levres_rouge) January 11, 2016

And in noting that “The Martian” was nominated for best comedy, Gervais said:

“’The Martian’ was a lot funnier than ‘Pixels’. Then again, so was ‘Schindler’s List’.”

He also congratulated “Spotlight” for its nomination, saying Roman Polanski called it “the best date movie ever”.

“Spotlight” is the widely acclaimed biographical drama about the The Boston Globe’s investigative team which won a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of child sex abuse cases in the Boston area.

