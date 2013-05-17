Ricky Gervais On 'The Office': 'It’s The Gift That Keeps On Giving, Syndication'

‘It wasn’t my baby. It was my rights, so I cashed the checks.’

Tonight marks the end of the popular, long running NBC series “The Office.”



But before Steve Carrell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fisher and the bunch entered Americans’ living rooms every Thursday night for nine seasons, “The Office” was a two-season British comedy created, written, and directed by Ricky Gervais.

When the series was re-created for American audiences featuring American actors, Gervais — who remains the executive producer — says it just wasn’t the same.

“It wasn’t my baby. It was my rights, so I cashed the checks,” Gervais tells GQ in a new interview. “I think it was good, but I didn’t have the same emotional attachment to it.”

Gervais admits to the mag, “I [have made] more [money] than anything else probably I’ve ever done. It’s the gift that keeps on giving, syndication.”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the comedian is worth an estimated $80 million.

He later joked on his blog of the reported amount:

“Wow! I think there must be a leak at my accountants. They are of course spot on. I know it sounds a lot, but remember, I donate a lot of this to good causes. Now this is out, I will have to get my family a million scratch cards each for Christmas. I have decided to use the rest of the money to take over Libya. (I know I said I was going to start with Egypt but Karl said it was awful.)”

