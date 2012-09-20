Here's Why We're Not Crazy About Ricky Gervais' New iPhone App

s_bukley / Shutterstock



Ricky Gervais has a new Web series, and now a new social networking app. The British actor and comedian rolled out iPhone app “Just Sayin” in the hopes to solve the great “social” issue of social media: people just don’t talk anymore.

The free app created in part with CloudTalk, a voice technology company, is supposed to be the one-stop shop for social networking, allowing users to post any combination of photos, text, videos, and voice messages.

“Making the human voice a natural part of any social web experience is the next big thing,” said Gervais in a statement announcing the app. “Voice as a monologue is narcissistic, voice as a dialogue is social; social media is a place where people desire to be both.”

While a cool idea in theory, we’re not so sure Gervais has stumbled upon the next big thing.

The public has been moving farther and farther away from using voice to communicate since the days of AOL’s instant messenger.

Leave a voicemail? Why bother when its so much easier to text?

Call someone to see if they’d like to hangout? There’s texting and Facebook to do that instead.

Workers in offices sit on their own instant-messaging programs pinging and emailing each other from a few feet away.

Sure, the option to inject our voice into an update is a cool feature; however, he may have wanted to stick with a simpler app targeting specific fans like the iSamJackson app which features quotes from the actor.

We’re going to need something more than an app to help us conquer our fear of communication in a “social” networking world.

