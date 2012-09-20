Here's Why We're Not Crazy About Ricky Gervais' New iPhone App

Ricky Gervais has a new Web series, and now a new social networking app. The British actor and comedian rolled out iPhone app “Just Sayin” in the hopes to solve the great “social” issue of social media: people just don’t talk anymore.
The free app created in part with CloudTalk, a voice technology company, is supposed to be the one-stop shop for social networking, allowing users to post any combination of photos, text, videos, and voice messages.
Take a look at the app >
“Making the human voice a natural part of any social web experience is the next big thing,” said Gervais in a statement announcing the app. “Voice as a monologue is narcissistic, voice as a dialogue is social; social media is a place where people desire to be both.”
While a cool idea in theory, we’re not so sure Gervais has stumbled upon the next big thing.
The public has been moving farther and farther away from using voice to communicate since the days of AOL’s instant messenger.
Leave a voicemail? Why bother when its so much easier to text?
Call someone to see if they’d like to hangout? There’s texting and Facebook to do that instead.
Workers in offices sit on their own instant-messaging programs pinging and emailing each other from a few feet away.
Sure, the option to inject our voice into an update is a cool feature; however, he may have wanted to stick with a simpler app targeting specific fans like the iSamJackson app which features quotes from the actor.
We’re going to need something more than an app to help us conquer our fear of communication in a “social” networking world.
Select to connect: We're pretty apprehensive about ANOTHER social media app, but let's get this one going. No surprise we'll need to connect to Facebook or Twitter to join.
Finally through to the main page: It feels pretty similar to any other social app (Twitter / FourSquare); however, how am I already following three people?
You're assigned automatic followers: Remember when Tom followed you on MySpace back in the day? Well, Gervais makes sure you're tuned into all of his updates on his app.
The temptation to put a message, photo, video, and recording leaves us with so many options.
Sure, you don't have to put everything into one post.
However, we can't imagine a time where we'd need to do that.
You can't hear our recording, but we're introducing the Business Insider lounge area.
'Just Sayin'' is fun to try out, but not something we're going to come back to all the time.
It's much easier to post quick items from our Facebook and Twitter streams.
The app is useful if you wish to narrate an image or video; however, we're not sure people will press play to hear the message as opposed to the simplicity of scrolling through written messages and photos.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.