RICKY GERVAIS: I Will apologise For 'F*ck All' To Golden Globe Critics

Ricky Gervais drew ire for his Golden Globe performance.



Jon Stewart does not think the comedian should apologise.

“Here’s what you have to apologise for about the Golden Globes: Making people like me, who have also hosted these events, feel inadequate by being that funny,” the host said.

Gervais agreed.

“This is what I think I should apologise for about the Golden Globes: Fuck all,” he said.

“If they ever came to my stand up, their heads would explode.”

Video below.

