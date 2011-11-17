Ricky Gervais Will Host (And Likely Destroy) The Golden Globes A Third Time

No hosting crisis here.



The Golden Globes will bring back newly slim British comedian Ricky Gervais to host the ceremony a third time, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced today.

This news comes shortly after Eddie Murphy deserted the Oscars following the sacking of producer Brett Ratner for using a homophobic slur. That event will now be hosted by Billy Crystal.

Gervais is, on the one hand, an interesting choice considering how much controversy his hosting drew last year. On the other, he’s still a conservative decision, since the Globes know exactly who they’re getting, edgy as he might be.

Either way, the Golden Globes air January 15.

