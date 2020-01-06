All the celebrities Ricky Gervais roasted in his Golden Globes opening monologue

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images Ricky Gervais has hosted the Golden Globes five times.

Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais kicked off the awards ceremony on Sunday with a series of inflammatory remarks.

Gervais, who’s hosted the show five times previously, insulted actors, agents, and Hollywood in general with his abrasive jokes.

“If you win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything,” Gervais said during one of his zingers. “You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.”

The host also criticised actors for their hypocrisy, and even made a joke or two about deceased and disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

“I came here in a limo tonight, and the licence plate was made by Felicity Huffman,” Gervais began. When the audience groaned in response, he added, “I don’t care, it’s her daughter I feel sorry for.”

Gervais poked fun at other celebrities, too, including “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star Leonardo DiCaprio, and the stars of “Cats.”

“‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ nearly three hours long,” the host joked, adding, “Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end his date was too old for him. Even Prince Andrew was like, ‘Come on, Leo, mate. You’re nearly 50-something.'”

“The world got to see James Corden as a fat p—-. He was also in the movie ‘Cats,'” Gervais continued. The comedian highlighted the negative reviews the film had received, and said that Judi Dench, who also stars in “Cats,” defended the film “because she loves nothing better than plunking herself down on the carpet, lifting her leg and licking her a–.”

In addition to his comments about big-name stars, Gervais also made a quip about the streaming wars, telling audience members, “Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service, you’d be calling your agents.”

The comedian also took issue with the amount of hypocrisy in the film and TV industry, calling out actors who work with large organisations that aren’t socially responsible, but still feel the need to portray themselves as social justice warriors.

“If you win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg,” Gervais said, adding “So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent, and your god, and f— off.”

During his opening remarks, he also poked fun at DiCaprio’s taste in women, and the excessive acceptance speeches of many nominees. But perhaps Gervais’ biggest zinger of the night was when he made a joke about Jeffrey Epstein and his connection to Hollywood.

“You could binge watch the entire first season of ‘Afterlife’ instead of watching this show,” Gervais began, poking fun at the runtime of the Golden Globes. “That’s a show about a man who wants to kill himself because his wife dies of cancer, and it’s still more fun than this.”

“Spoiler alert, season two is on the way, so in the end he obviously didn’t kill himself. Just like Jeffrey Epstein,” he added. When the audience groaned in response, Gervais shot back, “Shut up, I know he was your friend.”

On Twitter, some viewers were shocked by Gervais’ scathing remarks about the industry.

