Ricky Gervais Flips Out As An Animated Dolphin On 'Family Guy'

Photo: Screenshot

From the boss of “The Office,” to host of the Golden Globes, to…underwater mammal?

Yes, Ricky Gervais gets animated. This Sunday, the Brit takes his comedic chops to “Family Guy” as a bullying dolphin. And, from the start, he’s full of fish jokes.

Creator Seth MacFarlene asked Gervais to voice “Billy Finn” a dolphin and he flipped at the opportunity—see what we did there?—saying he “always wanted to play an annoying dolphin.”

We’re wondering if he sings and dances like Richard Gere as well.

Hopefully, he’ll be better received than his previous Emmy performances.

Go behind the scenes and get a sneak peek of Ricky Gervais animated performance below.

(Source: EW)



Now see Kanye West and Woody Allen’s “Paris” video mash-up >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.