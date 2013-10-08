Ricky Gervais Asks Grandparents To Share The Most Important Lesson They Ever Learned -- Here's How They Are Responding

Julie Zeveloff

In a promotion for his new Netflix show “Derek” — about a group of people who work at an old-age home — comedian Ricky Gervais asked his Twitter followers to text an elder asking “What’s the most important thing you learned in life?”

He’s already receiving screenshots of texts offering life lessons from grandparents and elderly people from all over. Some are sweet, some are downright hilarious. We’ve selected some of our favourites. More responses can be found by searching #TextsWithGran.

Here’s the original request from Gervais:

Here are some of the responses: