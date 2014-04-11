Golf's Fashion King Is At It Again With This Bright Outfit At The Masters

Fowler, who is always pushing his golf fashion to new levels is at it again in the opening round of The Masters.

Today it is a bright green outfit with a pattern that looks like Charlie Brown stripes.

Older golf fans may not approve of Fowler’s outlandish outfits on the golf course, but if you see a group of kids playing golf, there is a good chance several of them are wearing one of Fowler’s brightly-coloured, flat-billed Puma caps.

