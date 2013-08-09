Rickie Fowler Is Wearing A Terrible Multi-Coloured Shirt At The PGA Championship

Cork Gaines

Rickie Fowler is no stranger to making a fashion statement on the PGA Tour and is well-known for his signature head-to-toe orange ensembles (see video below). But his shirt for the first round of the PGA Championship is just weird.

The Puma shirt has a series of colourful stripes on the front that make it appear as though he is wrapped like a mummy or an ankle injury. Even if you like Fowler’s colourful style (I do), this shirt has to leave you asking, “why?”…

Rickie FowlerGetty Images

And here is Fowler starring in a recent “SportsCenter” commercial for ESPN…

