Rickie Fowler Is Wearing A Terrible Multi-Coloured Shirt At The PGA Championship

Rickie Fowler is no stranger to making a fashion statement on the PGA Tour and is well-known for his signature head-to-toe orange ensembles (see video below). But his shirt for the first round of the PGA Championship is just weird.

The Puma shirt has a series of colourful stripes on the front that make it appear as though he is wrapped like a mummy or an ankle injury. Even if you like Fowler’s colourful style (I do), this shirt has to leave you asking, “why?”…

And here is Fowler starring in a recent “SportsCenter” commercial for ESPN…

