Rickie Fowler Shoots Four-Under At The Masters While Wearing One Of The Ugliest Outfits Ever

Rickie Fowler had a wild round at the Masters.



He shot a 4-under 68 in a round that included two double-bogeys, an eagle, and six birdies.

But all of that was overshadowed by his electric green outfit.

We’ve been trying to figure out what he looks like all day. But we could come up with nothing. Nothing is that colour. That colour doesn’t exist in nature.

Yeesh.

