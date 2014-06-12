Rickie Fowler Is Wearing A Perfect Tribute To A Former Champion At The US Open

In 1999, Payne Stewart won his final major at the U.S. Open, just months before passing away in a plane crash. Fifteen years later, the U.S. Open has returned to the Pinehurst resort.

Rickie Fowler, well known for his radical fashion choices on the golf course, has decided to honour Stewart in the most perfect way possible. Fowler will play the first round wearing knickers, just like Stewart.

Like Fowler, Stewart often pushed fashion boundaries on the golf course.

Here is Stewart’s famous punch after sinking his final putt to win the 1999 US Open, which is now a statue at the Pinehurst Resort.

The image is also on the flags this week.

