Rickie Fowler Hits Two-Straight Shots In The Water, Blows A Chance To Chase Down Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods is about to win for the third time this year and become the No. 1 player in the world again at Bay Hill.



But it took a late Rickie Fowler meltdown to get him there.

Tiger was up two strokes with three holes left when Fowler had a golden opportunity at the 16th hole. Tiger drove it in the bunker and Fowler plopped it right in the middle of the fairway.

But instead of pulling closer to Tiger, Fowler hit two-straight approach shots in the water, took a triple-bogey 8, and fell out of contention.

The first shot:

Golf ChannelThe second shot. Notice how Rickie immediately asks his caddie for another bal:

Golf ChannelBrutal.

