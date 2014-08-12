Rickie Fowler Did Something At The Majors That Has Never Been Seen Before

Rickie Fowler once again finished behind Rory McIlroy at a major. But with his third-place finish at the PGA Championship, Fowler completed what may have been the greatest single season at the four majors by a golfer who did not win.

Fowler joined Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the only golfers since the addition of the Masters in 1934 to finish in the top five at all four majors. However, Fowler is also the only golfer ever to finish in the top five at all four majors without winning any, finishing fifth at the Masters, along with runner-up finishes at the U.S. Open, and the British Open.

The closest who comes to matching Fowler’s season, may be Nicklaus in 1964 who was a runner-up three times. However, he finished 23rd at the U.S. Open. Nicklaus also came close in 1977 when he had two second-place finishes, one third-place, and one tenth-place finish.

The result for Fowler was the best overall score at the four majors this year, and it wasn’t even close, outpacing McIlroy by five strokes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.