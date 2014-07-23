The Best Player In This Year's Golf Majors Has Yet To Win

Bubba Watson, Martin Kaymer, and Rory McIlroy won the first three majors of this year’s golf schedule. But if we look at all three majors combined, no player has played better than 25-year-old Rickie Fowler, better known for his bright outfits.

Fowler, whose only career win on the PGA Tour came in 2012, finished tied for fifth at the Masters and tied for second at both the U.S. Open and the British Open. His combined score of 18-under at the three majors is seven strokes better than any other golfer. He is also the only golfer to finish under par at all three tournaments. In fact, Jordan Spieth is the only other golfer to finish under par in more than one major this year.

Many assume that McIlroy will be the next dominant force in the world of golf. But it looks like it is only a matter of time before Fowler breaks through and starts making a name for himself.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.