15 Celebrity Couples Who Decided To Elope

Talk show host Ricki Lake secretly eloped this past weekend.The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant wed fiancé Christian Evans Sunday in southern California, according to People.
She’s not the first star to quietly tie the knot, and certainly won’t be the last.
“It was a beautiful moment I will never forget,” Lake told People. “I wasn’t anxious or nervous. I was really relaxed and excited.”
Although some weren’t meant to last (see Britney Spears, Angelina Jolie), many of the stars’ quickie marriages turn out quite successful, just ask Bette Midler.
Maybe the stars are onto something.
Eloped: March 15, 2010
Where: Paris with a few relatives.
Status: Still together
The couple was engaged six years prior.
'We did it -- we're married! It was the absolute best day of my life and in so many beautiful moments I missed you all so much. I thought of you as everything was happening, but Sacha and I wanted no fuss -- just us!' Fisher told OK magazine.
Eloped: January 3, 2004
Where: Las Vegas, Little White Wedding Chapel on the Strip
Status: The two were married for 55 hours.
'It was me being silly, being rebellious, and not really taking the responsibility of what I was doing,' Spears told E! a few months after the annulment.
Eloped: The couple met on the set of ABC's long-lived soap All My Children in 1995 and eloped one year later in Las Vegas.
Status: The couple have three children, Michael, Joaquin and Lola and are still married.
'It just happened. The next thing you know, we're married, and then four months later we were pregnant,' Consuelos told Redbook.
Eloped: Midler wed the artist in 1984 after knowing each other for a few weeks
Where: The Starlight Chapel in Las Vegas by an Elvis impersonator
Status: Together; 24 years after her abrupt marriage, the chapel sent Midler photos from the wedding.
'…The guy closed the chapel and sent us the pictures,' Midler told People.
Eloped: April 2008
Where: Bahamas
Status: Together; The two welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan into the world late last December.
Eloped: December 5, 2003 after meeting backstage at a Coldplay concert.
Where: Santa Barbara, California
Status: Together; the couple has two children, Apple and Moses.
Eloped: May 2006
Where: Private beach in Fiji
Status: Still married; The couple is now expecting their fourth child.
'I've never had as much of a desire to get married and make a woman my wife as I've had with her ... We're soul mates,' McDermott told People.
Eloped: June 6, 2007
Where: A secret Las Vegas wedding
Status: The former Spice Girl is still with her movie producer husband despite recent rumours of Belafonte bullying her into losing weight.
Eloped: 2008
Where: Vancouver
Status: Divorced
The couple's lavish Los Angeles home went on the market for $3.65 million in February.
Eloped: August 2008 after dating for 10 years.
Where: The Cove Atlantis
Status: Still together. The couple welcomed its first son, Kase Townes last July.
Eloped: After dating for eight years, the couple wed in June 2010.
Where: The governor's mansion in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Status: Together
Eloped: March 2006; The two were high school sweethearts.
Where: Private ceremony in Big Sur, California
Status: Still together
Eloped: July 2010 only a month after their engagement.
Where: Private undisclosed ceremony
Status: Together; the couple had its first son Flynn last January.
