15 Celebrity Couples Who Decided To Elope

Ricki Lake secretly wed this weekend.

Photo: Twitter / @RickiLake

Talk show host Ricki Lake secretly eloped this past weekend.The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant wed fiancé Christian Evans Sunday in southern California, according to People.



She’s not the first star to quietly tie the knot, and certainly won’t be the last.

“It was a beautiful moment I will never forget,” Lake told People. “I wasn’t anxious or nervous. I was really relaxed and excited.”

Although some weren’t meant to last (see Britney Spears, Angelina Jolie), many of the stars’ quickie marriages turn out quite successful, just ask Bette Midler.

Maybe the stars are onto something.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.