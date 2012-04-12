15 Celebrity Couples Who Decided To Elope

Kirsten Acuna
Ricki Lake secretly wed this weekend.

Talk show host Ricki Lake secretly eloped this past weekend.The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant wed fiancé Christian Evans Sunday in southern California, according to People

She’s not the first star to quietly tie the knot, and certainly won’t be the last. 

“It was a beautiful moment I will never forget,” Lake told People. “I wasn’t anxious or nervous. I was really relaxed and excited.”

Although some weren’t meant to last (see Britney Spears, Angelina Jolie), many of the stars’ quickie marriages turn out quite successful, just ask Bette Midler

Maybe the stars are onto something.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher

Eloped: March 15, 2010

Where: Paris with a few relatives.

Status: Still together

The couple was engaged six years prior.

'We did it -- we're married! It was the absolute best day of my life and in so many beautiful moments I missed you all so much. I thought of you as everything was happening, but Sacha and I wanted no fuss -- just us!' Fisher told OK magazine.

(OK magazine)

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander

Eloped: January 3, 2004

Where: Las Vegas, Little White Wedding Chapel on the Strip

Status: The two were married for 55 hours.

'It was me being silly, being rebellious, and not really taking the responsibility of what I was doing,' Spears told E! a few months after the annulment.

(People, ABC Good Morning America)

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Eloped: The couple met on the set of ABC's long-lived soap All My Children in 1995 and eloped one year later in Las Vegas.

Status: The couple have three children, Michael, Joaquin and Lola and are still married.

'It just happened. The next thing you know, we're married, and then four months later we were pregnant,' Consuelos told Redbook.

(People)

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt

Bette Midler and Martin Rochus Sebastian von Haselberg

Eloped: Midler wed the artist in 1984 after knowing each other for a few weeks

Where: The Starlight Chapel in Las Vegas by an Elvis impersonator

Status: Together; 24 years after her abrupt marriage, the chapel sent Midler photos from the wedding.

'…The guy closed the chapel and sent us the pictures,' Midler told People.

(People)

Dexter's Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter

Eloped: New Year's Eve 2008

Status: The couple filed for divorce late 2010.

The 'Dexter' co-stars played brother and sister on Showtime's hit show. Yeah, we thought it was creepy, too.

(Eonline, EW)

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon

Eloped: April 2008

Where: Bahamas

Status: Together; The two welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan into the world late last December.

(People)

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

Eloped: December 5, 2003 after meeting backstage at a Coldplay concert.

Where: Santa Barbara, California

Status: Together; the couple has two children, Apple and Moses.

(People)

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott

Eloped: May 2006

Where: Private beach in Fiji

Status: Still married; The couple is now expecting their fourth child.

'I've never had as much of a desire to get married and make a woman my wife as I've had with her ... We're soul mates,' McDermott told People.

(People)

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte

Eloped: June 6, 2007

Where: A secret Las Vegas wedding

Status: The former Spice Girl is still with her movie producer husband despite recent rumours of Belafonte bullying her into losing weight.

(PerezHilton)


Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds

Eloped: 2008

Where: Vancouver

Status: Divorced

The couple's lavish Los Angeles home went on the market for $3.65 million in February.

(People)

Jewel and Ty Murray

Eloped: August 2008 after dating for 10 years.

Where: The Cove Atlantis

Status: Still together. The couple welcomed its first son, Kase Townes last July.

(People)

Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford

Eloped: After dating for eight years, the couple wed in June 2010.

Where: The governor's mansion in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Status: Together

(People)

Jack Black and Tanya Haden

Eloped: March 2006; The two were high school sweethearts.

Where: Private ceremony in Big Sur, California

Status: Still together

(People)

Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr

Eloped: July 2010 only a month after their engagement.

Where: Private undisclosed ceremony

Status: Together; the couple had its first son Flynn last January.

(People, US magazine)

