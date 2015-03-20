Twitter is captivated by a GOP operative's raging tweetstorm about a mystery 'con artist'

Twitter Rick Wilson’s Twitter profile.

For the past day, political Twitter has been captivated by a mystery involving an unnamed, alleged scam artist who a prominent GOP operative claims has been preying on Florida’s conservative scene.

Republican consultant Rick Wilson launched the widespread guessing-game Wednesday evening when he went on a tweetstorm raging against the unidentified scammer.

Wilson, well known for his colourful tweets and commentary, fired off tweet after tweet threatening the mysterious person unless she admitted to her misdeeds and compensated her victims. Wilson said the unnamed person has an arrest record. He claimed had her mugshot and a secret Twitter account and could easily expose her to the world.

“What this person underestimated is our absolutely unlimited capacity for vengeance,” he said at one point. “I put people in the dirt for an awful lot less. … I have time, resources, intelligence, and an infinite supply of spite.”

Wilson has promised to eventually reveal the identity of this alleged scam artist. In a conversation on Thursday Wilson told Business Insider his “big reveal” is “coming when one more item falls into place.”

The ongoing tweetstorm started Wednesday evening. It continued Thursday and has grown to include more than 45 tweets. Here’s where it apparently began:

Hey…scumbag con artist. You missed your deadline. As expected.

— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 18, 2015

Here are his threats to expose the person’s past:

Hey, con artist…want me to post that mugshot? Better step up, missy.

— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 19, 2015

You forget; I have oppo people. They found your arrest record. We know everything. Every thing.

— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 19, 2015

But you can with the bonus is? That you were so fucking stupid with your other Twitter account.

— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 19, 2015

In his messages, Wilson appeared to delight in this person fearing him:

Oh, I know you’re reading this. I know you know exactly what’s coming. But you’re still trying to scam your way out of it, aren’t you?

— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 19, 2015

I know y’all want to answer tonight. Sorry to disappoint, but I want this fucking crook to spend a sleepless night.

— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 19, 2015

At one point, Wilson said the “con artist” reached out to him to beg him to stop the tweetstorm:

Ahhh the con artist surfaces with a text message, begging for an end to the humiliation.

— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 19, 2015

Meanwhile, he continued to drop vague clues about the person’s identity:

I know a lot of you were wondering who this person is. It’s someone on Twitter. It’s someone you might like or follow or know.

— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 19, 2015

Hell, she might have come to you as she came to use with a sob story.

— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 19, 2015

This person is a part of Florida conservative Twitter.

— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 19, 2015

A flood of reporters, operatives, and activists began to get caught up in the mystery:

I KNOW I’m not the only person sitting on @TheRickWilson‘s page waiting for the big reveal. *taps fingers on desk*

— Suze (@suze109) March 19, 2015

Happy days. @TheRickWilson about to get medieval on somebody’s arse https://t.co/JDU3R2hnHH

— Toby Harnden (@tobyharnden) March 19, 2015

Every conservative female pundit, political operative & campaign worker in Florida is shaking in their boots right now. @TheRickWilson

— Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) March 19, 2015

So, did anything happen with the @TheRickWilson thing? Or are we all still staring at each other?

— Brent Cochran (@BrentCochran1) March 19, 2015

. @TheRickWilson is the one who knocks.

— Kimberly C (@conkc2) March 19, 2015

THE WORST #cliffhanger —> MT @TheRickWilson: ik y’all want answer tonight. Sorry to disappoint, but want crook to spend sleepless night.

— Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) March 19, 2015

I think Twitter history will be split into two categories: before @TheRickWilson‘s tweetstorm last night and after

— … (@Hoosier114) March 19, 2015

Business Insider will update this story if we find out more.

