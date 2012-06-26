Foursquare Investor Rick Webb Heads To Tumblr Full-Time

Rick Webb, cofounder of Barbarian Group and an angel investor in more than 50 startups, is joining Tumblr full-time for the next six months.



He’ll be helping its sales and marketing teams.

Webb says he’s drawn to Tumblr’s desire to avoid “crap” advertisements. “Tumblr’s all about creativity and creators, from product to community. I’m excited to help make sure that commitment extends to any advertising they do,” he says.

He writes on his blog:

I’ve been talking to them and working with them for a while on an advisory basis, but I think now is the time to come and help them for a while in a more hard core manner. I obviously love Tumblr, but I also love that they are committed to this whole “good” thing when it comes to, well, anything, but also to advertising and revenue. Much like we were at The Barbarian Group. Most of the advertising on the web is crap still, and after fifteen years of working to make it less offensive from the agency side, I’m excited to help try and do so from the platform side for a while.

