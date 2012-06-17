The Chris Christie Of Michigan Just Published A Devastating Report On Public Sector Pay

Michigan faces a $1.5 billion deficit for 2011. Total government debt exceeds $70 billion. Unfunded costs for pension and retiree health care add another $55 billion.



New Republican Governor Rick Snyder published a 20-page booklet to explain this fiscal crisis to state residents.

In the booklet it is clear what Snyder blames for the fiscal crisis and what he wants to cut. Namely, public sector wages and benefits.

