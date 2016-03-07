Michigan governor live-tweets Democrats' Flint debate as candidates demand his resignation over water crisis

Both Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton called on Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder to resign in light of the water crisis in the city of Flint, and the Republican governor live-tweeted his response during the Democratic debate on Sunday.

Sanders and Clinton used their opening statements at the CNN debate in Flint to unload on the government for failing to intervene sooner when they discovered that residents of Flint were drinking lead-tainted water.

In his opening statement, Sanders called on Snyder to resign, which he has done previously. He also harshly criticised the local government for its failures.

“What is going on is a disgrace beyond belief,” the Vermont senator lamented in his next debate statement.

“What is absolutely incredible to me is that water rates have soared in Flint,” Sanders added. “You are paying three times more for poison water than I’m paying in Burlington, Vermont, for clean water.”

Clinton affirmed Sanders’ statement, and called on Snyder to resign for the first time.

“Well I’ll start by saying, ‘Amen to that,'” Clinton said. “I agree — the governor should resign or be recalled. And we should support the efforts of citizens attempting to achieve that,” she added.

Snyder responded on Twitter.

At the start of the debate, Snyder tweeted a graphic defending his point of view:

There are many questions about the #FlintWater crisis. Get the facts & learn how we’re working to move #FlintFWD pic.twitter.com/jxVaFv4vne

— Governor Rick Snyder (@onetoughnerd) March 7, 2016

He then blamed the crisis on bureaucracy:

This was never about money. This was a failure of government at all levels that could be described as a massive error of bureaucracy.

— Governor Rick Snyder (@onetoughnerd) March 7, 2016

I’ve proposed more than $230 million in additional aid for Flint, and have already delivered $70 million #FlintFWD

— Governor Rick Snyder (@onetoughnerd) March 7, 2016

ICYMI: We’ve partnered with Michigan Works! to hire 81 Flint residents for water resource sites –> https://t.co/lclLFxTVs2 #FlintFWD

— Governor Rick Snyder (@onetoughnerd) March 7, 2016

ICYMI: We’ve partnered with Michigan Works! to hire 81 Flint residents for water resource sites –> https://t.co/lclLFxTVs2 #FlintFWD

— Governor Rick Snyder (@onetoughnerd) March 7, 2016

I’m taking responsibility as our value system says we should. My track record is getting things done, and I want to get this done. #FlintFWD

— Governor Rick Snyder (@onetoughnerd) March 7, 2016

Details on the $30 million in water bill relief for #Flint residents at https://t.co/PEFihE7Qvz. No one should pay for water they can’t use.

— Governor Rick Snyder (@onetoughnerd) March 7, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.