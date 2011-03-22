Nomura Hires Goldman's Former Software Super-Analyst And Bill Gates Buddy Rick Sherlund

Richard Sherlund

Photo: Twitter

Ex-Goldman Sachs partner Richard Sherlund was “Wall Street’s top-ranked software industry analyst for nearly two decades,” according to DealBook.And now he’s heading to Nomura to run the bank’s tech research team.



Sherlund, who was with Goldman for 25 years, according to his LinkedIn profile, is a close, longtime buddy of Bill Gates and was the point person for Microsoft at the bank, according to Dealbook.

(Sherlund once recounted a funny story to MSNBC that 18 years ago, he bumped into Gates at La Guardia airport, “only to discover that both were taking the same flight — and both had middle seats in coach.” Gates was already a billionaire.)

He worked with the software company from the days of it IPO (Goldman took the firm public in 1986) and had a “front-row view of Microsoft’s rise from start-up to the world’s largest software maker.”

Sherlund back in the day at Goldman…

Photo: Goldman Sachs

He earned a B.S and MBA from Cornell, then joined Arthur Andersen in L.A, before moving to Goldman in 1982 where he “became one of Wall Street’s most influential sell-side analysts,” spending 17 years as the No. 1-ranked software analyst by Institutional Investor.He left Goldman in 2007, and told the WSJ (via Woodrow) why:

I’m really focused on managing money. As an analyst it’s terrifically rewarding but you’re very narrowly focused. I’d like to focus more broadly and have the ability to make some real stock calls.

Post-Goldman, Sherlund did a one-year stint as a portfolio manager at Galleon, then moved on to run his own tech-focused hedge fund Ketchem Creek Capital, which was seeded by Paul Allen. News broke last week that Sherlund was winding down the fund because of a new sell-side opportunity, HFM Week reported.

