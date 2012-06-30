WATCH: Florida Gov. Rick Scott Got Tricked Into Thinking Obamacare Was Overturned

Bloomberg’s Michael C. Bender posted this video of Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi telling Gov. Rick Scott the (false) news that the Supreme Court had overturned the Affordable Care Act.



Around the 13-second mark, you can see Bondi saying it was overturned. Scott then called for a five-minute break in the state clemency board meeting. Around the 42-second mark, he appears to say, “Awesome,” when discussing the news with Bondi.

Both CNN and Fox News flubbed the original breaking news, saying that the court had struck down the individual mandate as unconstitutional.

Watch below:

(Via @gnewburn)

