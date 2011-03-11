Did Newsmax Fail To Disclose Campaign Contributions To Florida Pols?

A MediaMatters.org story examines the link between the conservative news organisation and a few Florida politicians. It alleges Newsmax and CEO Christopher Ruddy donated to the campaigns of the pols without disclosing the money in stories about those races.



Of course, Newsmax doesn’t claim to be unbiased. Nor do they have to be. But covering stories from a right-wing perspective and actively helping a campaign by donating money to it are two completely different animals.

The biggest breach occurred with Bill McCollum. In addition to hosting a fundraiser for the Florida gubernatorial candidate, Newsmax Media Inc. donated $500 to his effort.

After McCollum lost the race, Morris posted a story entitled “Bill McCollum Fought the Good Fight.” In it, he wrote:

“As you know, Newsmax rarely endorses candidates in primary elections. However, I found Bill to be a man of remarkable integrity who has a tremendous record of service to his country.

I am glad Newsmax supported him and befriended him during this campaign.

I also am glad I befriended Bill’s supporters and his campaign team, who were excellent, extremely responsive, and hard working.”

Ruddy made no mention of the campaign contribution in the story.

When contacted by The Wire, Ruddy responded:

“Newsmax rarely endorses candidates in primary and general elections.However, we strongly endorsed Bill McCollum during his primary for Governor.

Our regular readers were well aware of our editorial perspective on the race.

Like most major media companies, Newsmax allows its executives to make donations to political candidates and like most major media companies, such donations are not noted in its contents.”

According to MediaMatters, Newsmax endorsed Rick Scott after he defeated McCollum in the primary and “donated $100,000 to Let’s Get To Work, a 527 group associated with Scott.”

The Tea Partier won the election, spending between $50 and $75 million to defeat Democratic nominee Alex Sink.

