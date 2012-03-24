Rick Santorum's Internet Problem Is Bigger Than Google

Rick Santorum is an influential guy, but he probably wouldn’t want to brag about his sphere of influence determined by the social media site, Klout.



Reuters’ Matthew Keys points out that Santorum is the latest presidential candidate, following Newt Gingrich, Mitt Romney, Ron Paul and Barack Obama to suffer a “Klout Bomb.”

Klout measures an individual’s influence based on data from other social media websites. It also features a list of influential topics for each profile, which is crafted with suggestions from other Klout users.

Among 20 topics in which Santorum is influential, Santorum now lists “Diaper,” “Homophobia,” and “Racism.” Either he’s influential in “diaper” because he has so many kids, or some Klout users are making mischief.

Evidence points to the latter. Paul’s page also lists “Racism” and “Cloth Diaper” as influential topics. Obama’s lists “Fascism” and “Cheating.” Gingrich’s page includes “Divorce” and “Lobbying.” And Romney’s includes “Homophobia” as well as “The Waffle (Political Party),” also known as the Movement For An Independent Socialist Canada.

Internet trolls have been unusually active this past week. On Monday, women pounced on Rick Perry’s Facebook wall with questions about sexual health after the Texas Governor blocked federal funding for Planned Parenthood in his state.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.