Rick Santorum Will Not Campaign Monday To Tend To Sick Daughter Bella In The Hospital

Bella Santorum was taken to the hospital Friday.

Rick Santorum will remain with his daughter Bella in the hospital on Monday and not hold any public campaign events, the campaign announced Saturday. Previously, Santorum had said he would return to the trail on Monday after an Easter weekend break. That was before Bella, age 3, was hospitalized on Friday. A source “close to the campaign” told National Review Online that the campaign has also canceled internal campaign happenings, like phone calls for fundraising.



“Senator Santorum will not hold any public campaign events on Monday so that he and Karen can remain in the hospital with their daughter Bella,” communications director Hogan Gidley said in a statement, according to CNN. “The entire Santorum family is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of prayers and support.”

On Friday, Bella Santorum was taken to a hospital. Bella was born with the genetic disorder Trisomy 18. It means that she has three copies of the 18th chromosome instead of two, which leads to abnormal brain and heart development, among other things. Often, babies born with the disorder do not live more than a few years.

“Rick and his wife Karen have taken their daughter Bella to the hospital,” the campaign said in a statement Friday. “The family requests prayers and privacy as Bella works her way to recovery.”

In January, Bella Santorum was hospitalized after contracting pneumonia in both lungs. But she made a “remarkable turn” over a 48-hour span.

Recently, speculation has increased that Santorum, the former U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania, would drop out of the race. Even before Bella was taken to the hospital, Santorum said he would take four days off from the campaign trail during Easter weekend.

No one would blame him if he did so to be with his daughter. But the campaign released a schedule Saturday for the public events the rest of next week in Santorum’s home state, which would quell that speculation. The Pennsylvania primary is April 24.

