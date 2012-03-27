Rick Santorum Would Consider Being The Running Mate Of The 'Worst Republican In The Country'

Best friends forever? Are you looking at the Republican ticket?

Photo: Courtesy of CNN

Remember that time – like, oh, 24 hours ago – when Rick Santorum said that Mitt Romney was the “worst Republican in the country to put up against Barack Obama?”Well, in case that does happen, Santorum wouldn’t mind being the worst Republican’s running mate.



In an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network on Monday, Santorum said he would “of course” consider being the vice presidential nominee on the Republican ticket this fall if the eventual nominee Romney asked him.

“I mean, look. I would do in this race – as I always say, this is the most important race in our country’s history,” Santorum told CBN’s chief political correspondent David Brody. “I’m going to do everything I can. I’m doing everything I can. I’m out there. In the last 10 months, I’ve had five days off. Two for Thanksgiving, and three for Christmas.”

Theoretically, Santorum would present both strong pros and cons for Romney as a potential running mate. On one hand, he is the candidate that the Republican Party’s ultra-conservative base has rallied around while shunning Romney.

On the other, Santorum would figure to be an extremely divisive running mate in a general election with his outspoken positions on topics like abortion, contraception and gay marriage.

Santorum could also give Romney a push in a swing state – Pennsylvania, which is Santorum’s home state. Then again, he lost his re-election bid as a Senator there in 2006 by a giant margin.

This all comes, of course, a day after Santorum said Romney was ill-suited to match up against Obama in a general election this fall. Then, he lashed out at a New York Times reporter who later asked Santorum for clarification on the “worst Republican in the country” comment.

There is precedent for this. After a heated, drawn-out 1980 campaign that draws some parallels to today, Ronald Reagan dubbed George H.W. Bush as his running mate. This balanced out a ticket with the conservative Reagan and more moderate Bush. And, hey, “worst Republican in the country” is today’s “voodoo economics.”

Santorum suggested that he would do “whatever is necessary to help our country.”

“I don’t want to be the guy who has to sit with my granddaughter, 20 years form now, and tell stories about an America where people once were free,” Santorum said Monday. “I don’t want to have that conversation.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.