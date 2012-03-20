Rick Santorum Vows To End The 'Pandemic Of Pornography'

This post originally appeared at The Christian Science Monitor.



Rick Santorum has a message for America‘s smut merchants: Prepare for battle.

If elected, the GOP presidential candidate writes in a position paper widely circulated this week, he would order his attorney general to “vigorously enforce” existing laws that “prohibit distribution of hardcore (obscene) pornography on the Internet, on cable/satellite TV, on hotel/motel TV, in retail shops and through the mail or by common carrier.”

“The Obama administration has turned a blind eye to those who wish to preserve our culture from the scourge of pornography and has refused to enforce obscenity laws,” he writes. “While the Obama Department of Justice seems to favour pornographers over children and families, that will change under a Santorum administration.”

