Rick Santorum said asking Trump to condemn right-wing extremists is unfair because they're his base

Former GOP Sen. Rick Santorum said that asking President Donald Trump to denounce white supremacists is a low blow because they are his voter base.

In Tuesday night’s presidential debate, moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump to denounce racism and the right-wing Proud Boys group.

Santorum later told CNN that Wallace “was asking the president to do something he knows the president doesn’t like to do.”

When asked to elaborate, Santorum said: “Which is say something bad about people who support him … talking about the white supremacists.”

During the debate Trump had answered Wallace’s question by telling Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

In a CNN interview Santorum, who in 2012 lost out to Mitt Romney as Republican Party nominee for president, suggested that debate moderator Chris Wallace set Trump up.

Just an incredible, oblivious own of Trump here from Rick Santorum pic.twitter.com/V59xPa43Xr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2020

During the debate Trump was asked by Wallace if he would condemn right-wing extremism and the Proud Boys movement.

In the four-minute slot allowed for a response, Trump said the group should “stand back and stand by” instead.

In the CNN interview Santorum did say, however, that he thought Biden edged Trump in the overall debate.

“I don’t think it worked for him tonight … I think he came out way too hot,” he said of Trump.

