Rick Santorum Totally Dissed Wall Street At A Rally Yesterday

Yet another example of how the Wall Street bashing isn’t just coming from Democrats, it’s coming from Republicans too.



While making a speech in Illinois yesterday, Rick Santorum took a huge swipe at Mitt Romney, and an even bigger swipe at the Street (from ABC News):

“I heard Governor Romney here called me an economic lightweight because I wasn’t a Wall Street financier like he was. Do you really believe this country wants to elect a Wall Street financier as the president of the United States. Do you think that’s the kind of experience that we need?” Santorum asked at a rally here at the Venetian Club. “Someone who’s going to take and look after as he did his friends on Wall Street and bail them out at the expense of main street America?”



For some context, Santorum also said on Monday that he didn’t care about the unemployment rate, which naturally drew criticism from the Romney camp. So Santorum’s swipes at the Street were actually a response to Romney’s criticism, but they also reflect Santorum’s only economic philosophy — government is too big, and it’s getting in the way of the economic recovery.

The bottom line here though, is that Santorum is taking Romney’s selling point and turning it into a weakness. It doesn’t help that Romney said he believed the economy was on the road to recovery yesterday, either.

From the NY Post:

“I believe the economy is coming back, by the way,” Romney — who has campaigned as a turnaround expert — said at a stop in Springfield, Ill.. “We’ll see what happens. It’s had ups and downs. I think it’s finally coming back. The economy always comes back after a recession, of course.”

Romney tried to walk back from the statement, saying the recession was deeper and the recovery slower than necessary, but it’s hard to put that genie back in the bottle.

