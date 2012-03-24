NEVER MIND: Rick Santorum Decides He Doesn't Want To Endorse President Obama Over Romney

Rick Santorum shocked Republicans yesterday when he told a crowd in San Antonio that he’d rather see President Obama remain in the White House for another four years than witness a Romney presidency.



“You win by giving people the opportunity to see a different vision for our country not someone who is just going to be a little different than the person in there,” he said. “If you’re going to be a little different, we might as well stay with what we have instead of taking a risk with what may be the Etch-A-Sketch candidate of the future.”

Newt Gingrich jumped on the comment, and conservative commentators followed in turn.

Today, Santorum is doing damage control. At a rally at a shooting range in Louisiana, BuzzFeed’s Rosie grey reports Santorum’s retreat:

Santorum also issued a statement with a similar claim: “I would never vote for Barack Obama over any Republican and to suggest otherwise is preposterous. This is just another attempt by the Romney Campaign to distort and distract the media and voters from the unshakeable fact that many of Romney’s policies mirror Barack Obama’s.”

