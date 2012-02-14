Here's What NO ONE Will Tell You About The 2012 Republican Race

The race for the Republican nomination is neck-and-neck once again, with Rick Santorum now pulling into a statistical tie with Mitt Romney, according to two new national surveys released today.



The latest Gallup tracking shows Santorum has surged 14 points over the past week and now captures 30 per cent support among likely Republican voters. Romney, meanwhile, has dropped seven points to 32 per cent.

A Pew Research centre poll also puts Santorum with 30 per cent support, slightly ahead of Romney’s 28 per cent (but still well within the sampling error).

According to that poll, Santorum’s rise over the past few weeks has been fuelled by Tea Party supporters and white evangelicals — the bread-and-butter of the GOP base.

It also indicates that Santorum is stealing voters from Romney — not from Newt Gingrich, as the political world continues to assume. Support for Gingrich and perennial outsider candidate Ron Paul has remained relatively stagnant for the past few weeks, at 17 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively.

The numbers underscore a strange fact about the Republican race, one that has been largely overlooked by both the campaigns and the pundits/media handicappers.

Santorum is actually the biggest threat to Romney’s inevitability as the Republican nominee. The latest polls indicate that Santorum’s new supporters were initially inclined to support the presumptive frontrunner, but that questions about Romney’s record have now led them to support a candidate they perceive to be more conservative.

This undercuts conventional wisdom that says hard-core conservative voters are split between Santorum and Gingrich. That line of thinking has led both candidates to call for the other one to drop out of the race. (It’s also behind today’s scathing National Review editorial telling Gingrich to get out of Santorum’s way.)

In reality, Santorum is the Establishment alternative to Romney. Gingrich, despite his lengthy career in Washington, has carved out a place for himself as an anti-Establishment candidate.

That Santorum’s supporters are actually more naturally aligned with Romney than they are with Gingrich is undoubtedly an obstacle for the former Massachusetts Governor. But the stagnant support for Gingrich and Paul underscores a much bigger problem for the Republican Party.

According to the new polls, Gingrich and Paul hold about one-third of Republican support — a sizable bloc of GOP voters who remain disillusioned with the Party Establishment, and by extension, with Romney.

Conversations with Republican voters and volunteers on the campaign trail bear out this thesis. Gingrich’s support and Paul’s broadening coalition were borne from the rise of the Tea Party, which enfranchised a new class of voters and activists — many of them young — who blame the Establishment and the Elite for the country’s Economic and Moral Crises.

While Paul’s appeal to the young is well-known, Gingrich has also cultivated surprisingly strong support among youth voters and Tea Party activists, many of whom see Paul as an ideologue. The former House Speaker’s campaign team is staffed by a number of 20-something operatives who got their start with groups like the Tea Party Express and Freedom Works, and like Paul, Gingrich has been able to generate a lot of enthusiasm on college campuses.

This is both good and bad news for Romney.

The good news is that these anti-Establishmenters still represent a relatively small wing of the Republican party. Assuming Santorum drops out, the numbers indicate that Romney would still have a lock on the nomination.

The bad news is that neither Gingrich nor Paul has anything to gain by dropping out of the race – and both candidates have said they plan on sticking it out until the bitter end. That means that Paul, Gingrich, and their very vocal fans will be a thorn in Romney’s side through the convention. It also means that some of the party’s youngest and most savvy activists are never going to get behind the likely nominee.

The upshot of all of this is that the knock-down-drag-out Republican primary will hurt, not help, the GOP. Unlike the 2008 Democratic race, this year is already exposing deep divisions in the Republican party that will likely be irreconcilable by the time November rolls around.

Luckily for Republicans, there are two candidates on the horizon upon whom they can all agree — Rand Paul and Marco Rubio should be able to patch the party back together by 2016.

