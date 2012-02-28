CORRECTION: Rick Santorum Has Not Yet Reclaimed The Top Spot On Google Searches For "Santorum"!

CORRECTION: It turns out the top listing is a paid advertisement and that the other “Santorum” site is still the top result on Google. Sorry, readers. Sorry, Rick!



ORIGINAL: It’s happy days for Presidential candidate Rick Santorum.

Not only has he staged a remarkable recovery in the Presidential election (short-lived, presumably, and probably past its peak), he has finally improved his SEO ranking!

Specifically, a Google search for “Santorum” now returns the former Senator’s site as the top link, instead of the site for a word that was created in his honour: “Spreading Santorum.”

Well done, Mr. Santorum!

SEE ALSO: REVEALED: The Truth About Ronald Reagan’s “Economic Miracle”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.