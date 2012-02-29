Rick Santorum Tells Democrats To Vote For Him In Michigan

Looking to eke out a win in his tight battle with Mitt Romney tonight, Rick Santorum is reaching out to an unlikely constituency — Democrats.



Talking Points Memo reports that the Santorum campaign started ‘robocalling’ registered Democrats in Michigan yesterday, reminding them that they are allowed to vote in the state’s open Republican primary.

The call, which focuses on Romney’s opposition to the auto bailout, urges Dems to crossover and vote for Santorum. (Santorum also opposed the auto bailout.)

“Romney supported the Wall Street bailouts for his billionaire buddies but opposed the auto bailouts,” the narrator says. “That was a slap in the face to every Michigan worker.”

The call is credited to the Santorum campaign.

At first, it appeared as though Democratic operatives might be behind the manoeuvre. The Michigan Democratic Party has sent a letter telling voters to cast a ballot in the Republican primary, and RealClearPolitics reports that Democratic operatives have issued robocalls on behalf of Santorum in an apparent attempt to embarrass Romney.

But the Santorum campaign has confirmed that it is behind the latest round of robocalls.

“If we can get the Reagan Democrats in the primary, we can get them in the general,” Santorum spokesman Hogan Gidley told TPM.

Romney is clearly incensed by the trick. In an appearance on Fox and Friends this morning, the candidate lashed out at Santorum, calling the robocalls a “dirty trick.”

“I just think it’s outrageous and disgusting, a terrible dirty trick at the last hour, by the way, late in the afternoon on the day before the election, maybe hoping no one would notice, they start sending out calls to Democrats, union members, telling them to go into the Republican primary and vote against Mitt Romney,” Romney said.

He added that Santorum has “a lot of explaining to do.”

Listen to the call below, courtesy of TPM:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.