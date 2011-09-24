Here Are Seven Other Politicians With A 'Google Problem'

Photo: AP

Members of the gay community responded to GOP presidential candidate Rick Santorum‘s less-than-flattering words about them by getting revenge on Google.A Google search for his name yields a less-than-flattering definition.



But we’re drawn to the moral of the story: casual Internet searching without context can be problematic for the subject of the search.

This post originally appeared at The Christian Science Monitor.

