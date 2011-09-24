Here Are Seven Other Politicians With A 'Google Problem'

Photo: AP
Members of the gay community responded to GOP presidential candidate Rick Santorum‘s less-than-flattering words about them by getting revenge on Google.A Google search for his name yields a less-than-flattering definition.
But we’re drawn to the moral of the story: casual Internet searching without context can be problematic for the subject of the search.
This post originally appeared at The Christian Science Monitor.
If you can't remember his last name, searching for his first name probably won't help.Those wanting to learn about Mr. Lamontagne's candidacy for the New Hampshire governorship should avoid searching for only his first name. Ovide is a lotion used to treat head lice.
Googling only Mr. Huntsman's last name could be an arachnophobe's nightmare. That's because Huntsman is a family of spiders so named because of their speed and method of hunting.
They're also called giant crab spiders, if that gives you any indication of their grisly appearance.
Frank Lucas is a former heroin dealer and organised crime boss in Harlem during the late 1960s and early 1970s and the subject of the 2007 crime film, 'American Gangster,' starring Denzel Washington. A different Frank Lucas is a Republican congressman from Oklahoma.
It may have been cool when they were in high school, but for these congressmen, sharing a name with famous entertainers will do little to promote their platforms or traffic to their websites.
Googling Rep. Jerry Lewis (R) of California leads to pages about the famous comedian. Searching for Rep. Al Green (D) of Texas will generate results about the gospel and soul singer. And looking for online photos of Adrian Smith will get you images for a hirsute guitarist from Iron Maiden, not a button-down Republican from Nebraska.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.