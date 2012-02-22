Here Are All The CRAZY Things Rick Santorum Said This Weekend

Photo: AP

With his surge to the front of the 2012 Republican presidential pack, Rick Santorum has recently been trying to rebrand himself as more than just the party’s leading social conservative cheerleader. But that goal fell by the wayside over the President’s Day weekend. The former Pennsylvania Senator was in full culture-warrior mode, igniting a media firestorm with some fairly extreme remarks about President Barack Obama and his social policies.



Here are the highlights of Santorum’s latest red-meat message:

Obama’s politics are based on a “phony theology.”

Santorum took his conservative religious rhetoric to new heights Saturday, telling Tea Party ralliers in Ohio that Obama’s policies on contraception are “some phony theology.”

He added later that the President is bringing America “to the brink of socialism, to the brink of losing our freedom.”

“It’s not about you. It’s not about you,” Santorum said. “It’s not about your quality of life. It’s not about your job. It’s about some phony ideal, some phony theology. Not a theology based on the Bible, a different theology, but no less a theology.”

Santorum clarified to reporters later that he was not questioning whether Obama is a Christian (he is).

“If he says he’s a Christian, he’s a Christian,” he said, according to Reuters. But he stood by his conviction that Obama is imposing a “new moral code.”

“[O]obviously, he is now forcing people to do things that he believes that they have the right, that they should do,” Santorum said, according to MSNBC First Read. “The Catholic Church has a Theology that says this is wrong, and he’s saying no I’ve got a different, I’ve got a different — you may want to call it a theology, you may want to call it secular values, whatever you want to call it, it’s a different moral values.”

Prenatal care is designed to encourage abortions.

Speaking at the Ohio Christian Alliance on Saturday, Santorum said that the requirement for free prenatal testing in Obama’s healthcare reform law is designed to cut costs by promoting abortions.

“One of the things that you don’t know about ObamaCare in one of the mandates is they require free prenatal testing,” Santorum said, according to MSNBC. “Why? Because free prenatal testing ends up in more abortions and, therefore, less care that has to be done, because we cull the ranks of the disabled in our society. That too is part of ObamaCare — another hidden message as to what president Obama thinks of those who are less able than the elites who want to govern our country.”

He stood by this position during an appearance on CBS’s Face The Nation Sunday:

“The bottom line is that a lot of prenatal tests are done to identify deformities in utero and the customary procedure is to encourage abortions.”

Note: Most medical experts say prenatal testing helps parents/doctors better prepare for potential complications in delivery and infancy.

Public schools are “factories” and government funding for education is “anachronistic.”

Santorum also played up his homeschool credentials this weekend, lambasting public education to the Ohio Christian Alliance audience:

“[T]he idea that the federal government should be running schools, frankly much less that the state government should be running schools, is anachronistic,” Santorum said, according to The New York Times. “It goes back to the time of industrialisation of America when people came off the farms where they did home-school or have the little neighbourhood school, and into these big factories, so we built equal factories called public schools. And while those factories as we all know in Ohio and Pennsylvania have fundamentally changed, the factory school has not.”

The global warming debate is a radical environmentalist attempt to “centralize power.”

When asked about his “phony theology” comments, Santorum said Sunday that he was talking about Obama’s radical environmentalist policies on issues that are “not scientifically proven,” like global warming.

“This is all an attempt to, you know, to centralize power and give more power to the government,” Santorum said on Face The Nation. “This idea that man is here to serve the earth as opposed to husband its resources and be good stewards of the earth — and I think that is a phony ideal. I don’t believe that that’s what we’re here to do. That we’re – that man is here to use the resources and use them wisely, to care for the earth, to be a steward of the earth, but we’re not here to serve the earth. The earth is not the objective. Man is the objective….man is — should be — in charge of the earth and have dominion over it and be good stewards of it.”

And these comments were only the beginning. After telling a Georgia megachurch Sunday that the U.S. didn’t stop Hitler right away in order to give him a chance, Santorum had to spend the rest of the weekend denying that he was comparing Obama to Hitler. On Monday, his campaign spokeswoman, Alice Stewart, was forced to retract a comment she made on MSNBC comparing Obama’s policies to “radical Islamic policies.”

The Obama reelection team has clearly taken note of the attacks. The campaign, which has so far been laser-focused on Mitt Romney, unleashed Sunday talk show surrogates to dress down the former Senator, calling Santorum’s “phony theology” comments a “new low” in the Republican race.

Obama’s grassroots network has also activated a new online “Truth Team” to solicit Pennsylvania supporters for dirt on Santorum’s “real record.”

