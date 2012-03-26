Hey, America, Check Out The Subliminal Messages Rick Santorum Is Using To Scare The Crap Out Of You

This is you. Wait until you see what the future holds.

Photo: Rick Santorum

Former Senator Rick Santorum doesn’t have much of a chance of winning the Republican nomination.Perhaps that’s why he’s now pulling out all the stops.



After suggesting that church and state should be combined, blasting Puerto Ricans for speaking Spanish, and promising an anti-porn crusade, Santorum has turned to post-apocalyptic imagery and subliminal advertising.

Witness the “teaser” for a new Santorum video ad series that will soon debut on RickSantorum.com.

It’s filled with disturbing images of the dystopian future that supposedly awaits Americans if Obama is reelected.

It has a horror-movie soundtrack.

And it employs subliminal messages.

The latter seem designed to:

1) Confirm the suspicion of many Americans that Obama is a Muslim

2) Suggest that Obama is pleased by and supports the crazy people who run Iran

3) Suggest that Obama is a “sworn enemy of America.”

The latter hat-trick is accomplished with some rapid jump-cuts at the 40-second mark of the “Obamaville” teaser.

We’ve included the full video on the first slide below. Watch that, and then…

