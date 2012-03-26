Hey, America, Check Out The Subliminal Messages Rick Santorum Is Using To Scare The Crap Out Of You

Henry Blodget
Santorum Obamaville Citizen 2This is you. Wait until you see what the future holds.

Photo: Rick Santorum

Former Senator Rick Santorum doesn’t have much of a chance of winning the Republican nomination.Perhaps that’s why he’s now pulling out all the stops.

After suggesting that church and state should be combined, blasting Puerto Ricans for speaking Spanish, and promising an anti-porn crusade, Santorum has turned to post-apocalyptic imagery and subliminal advertising.

Witness the “teaser” for a new Santorum video ad series that will soon debut on RickSantorum.com.

It’s filled with disturbing images of the dystopian future that supposedly awaits Americans if Obama is reelected.

It has a horror-movie soundtrack.

And it employs subliminal messages.

The latter seem designed to:

1) Confirm the suspicion of many Americans that Obama is a Muslim

2) Suggest that Obama is pleased by and supports the crazy people who run Iran

3) Suggest that Obama is a “sworn enemy of America.”

The latter hat-trick is accomplished with some rapid jump-cuts at the 40-second mark of the “Obamaville” teaser.

We’ve included the full video on the first slide below. Watch that, and then…

First, watch the whole video. The soundtrack and narration need to be watched to be believed...

OK, what did we just see? Well, first there were those dark images of the dead town.

And the peeling posters, perhaps blown off by some sort of bomb.

And the required shot of the (dead) kid's empty shoe!

Then we go to the first series of rapid jump cuts. It's starts with the shoe and ends with a baby in a crib. And here's some of what got smuggled in between. A prisoner... (Meaning?)

Water on a windshield on a sunny day (Weird! Meaning?)

Your basic happy (white) family on (white) porch

A room full of (white) men smoking and drinking (Meaning?)

Then it's the baby in the crib and more bombed-out imagery. Then this charming horror movie shot of the young couple with no future.

And a guy shooting himself in the head because of gas prices.

And then, building up to the climax of REALLY scary stuff, we hear about this ordinary American...

And this ordinary American...

And then an immediate super-close-up of an eyeball, just to really scare the bejesus out of you.

Yes! It was a very pleased-looking President Obama.

Clever, Rick Santorum. Clever.

But we still want to know...

Rick Santorum, why do you hate America? >

And...

Why are you pretending to be a 'conservative' when what you really are is a 'Religious Aggressive'? >

