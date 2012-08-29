RICK SANTORUM: 'The Dream Of Freedom And Opportunity Has Become A Nightmare Of Dependency'

Photo: RNC

Former Republican rival Rick Santorum served as Mitt Romney’s attack dog on welfare and social issues tonight, breaking the theme of the “you didn’t build that” attacks at the Republican National Convention. In a speech that was hyped by the Romney campaign on a conference call yesterday and that got multiple standing ovations tonight, Santorum hammered Obama on the president’s plan to waive parts of a landmark 1990s welfare-to-work law.



He started off his speech with a story about his grandfather, an immigrant from Italy:

My grandfather, like millions of other immigrants, didn’t come here for some government guarantee of income equality or government benefits to take care of his family.

In 1923 there were no government benefits for immigrants except one: Freedom!

Under President Obama, the dream of freedom and opportunity has become a nightmare of dependency with almost half of America receiving some government benefit.

He then launched into an attack on Obama’s welfare shift, a theme the Romney campaign has hit hard in recent weeks. Pretty much every fact check has debunked the Romney campaign’s claim that it drops the work-for-welfare requirement, saying that it simply gives states more flexibility.

“This summer he showed us once again he believes in government handouts and dependency by waiving the work requirement for welfare,” Santorum said.

“I helped write welfare reform; we made the law crystal clear – no president can waive the work requirement. But as with his refusal to enforce our immigration laws, President Obama rules like he is above the law. America, take heed, when a president can simply give a speech or write a memo and change the law to do what the law says he can’t, we weaken our republic.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.