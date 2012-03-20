Now Rick Santorum Is Declaring A War On Pornography

The debate over contraception is still raging, but presidential hopeful Rick Santorum has turned his attention to another social issue du jour: Pornography.



In an undated position paper posted on his campaign website, Santorum states that “America is suffering a pandemic of harm from pornography.” He promises to “vigorously” enforce federal obscenity laws, and accuses the Obama administration of being soft on porn distributors.

“The Obama Administration has turned a blind eye to those who wish to preserve our culture from the scourge of pornography and has refused to enforce obscenity laws,” the paper says. “While the Obama Department of Justice seems to favour pornographers over children and families, that will change under a Santorum Administration.”

Santorum doubled down on his statement on the Sunday talk shows this weekend, telling CNN’s State of the Union that “the proof is in the prosecution.”

“Under the Bush administration, pornographers were prosecuted much more rigorously than they are under existing law, than they under the Obama administration,” Santorum said. “They [the Obama administration] has not put a priority on prosecuting these cases. And in doing so they are exposing children to a tremendous amount of harm.”

Watch the clip below, courtesy of Raw Story.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.