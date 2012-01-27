This Is The Debate Moment That Will Haunt Mitt Romney In The General Election

Mitt Romney was finally forced to play some serious defence over his support for Massachusetts healthcare reform law tonight, in the face of a surprisingly fiesty — and effective — attack from opponent Rick Santorum.



Santorum came out with guns blazing, hammering Romney for supporting “government-run, top-down medicine” and demanding that the former Massachusetts Governor clarify how his state’s version of the individual mandate is different from the one in President Obama’s healthcare reform bill.

Romney was visibly rattled by the exchange. In past debates, Romney’s opponents have struggled to effectively pin him down on Romneycare, but Santorum totally nailed it.

Here’s an excerpt:

“Think about what that means going up against Barack Obama, who you are going to claim, ‘well, it doesn’t work and we should repeal,'” Santorum said, addressing the audience. “He’s going to say, ‘Wait a minute, Governor. You said it works well in Massachusetts.’ Folks — we can’t give this issue away in this election. It is about fundamental freedom.”

This line of attack is particularly effective because it speaks to one of Republican voters’ greatest concerns — that they elect the nominee who is most capable of beating Obama. Rather than go after Romney’s ideology or conservative record, Santorum simply pointed out his opponent’s greatest general election weakness.

Ultimately, Romney managed to fend off the attack, but not before Santorum laid into him for about three whole minutes of smackdown. If Romney gets the nomination, expect Democrats to gleefully replay this clip over and over this fall.

