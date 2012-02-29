Let's Face It: Rick Santorum Has Already Won Michigan

The polls in Michigan will still be open for a few more hours, but in many ways Rick Santorum has already won the state’s bellwether Republican primary.



The latest polling numbers have been inconclusive, but Republican insiders tell Business Insider that it looks like Santorum is going to pull out a victory by a slim margin.

Even if the former Massachusetts governor manages to edge out Santorum in the popular vote, Santorum will still walk away a winner.

The battle for Michigan has brought Santorum’s campaign back to life, proving that the former Pennsylvania Senator can hold his own, even on Romney’s home turf. Santorum’s refusal to stop talking about his extreme social positions has forced Romney to tack hard to the right, exposing just how weak the presumptive frontrunner is talking to his party’s Tea Party/evangelical base.

Romney’s inability to pull it together in Michigan this week — underscored by his penchant for inauspicious allusions to his personal wealth — has already sparked grumblings among Republican party leaders. Over the past few days, everyone from Jeb Bush to Mike Huckabee has decried the toxicity of the GOP primary race, putting Romney at odds with the very Establishment he thought was in his corner.

Romney has campaigned with confidence around his home state this week, but there are clear signs that his campaign is worried. Top Romney surrogates have started talking about the “race for delegates,” noting that the popular vote might not determine who wins Michigan’s 30 delegates.

To be fair, Romney will likely walk away from today’s primary contests with the bulk of the delegates. But it will do little to dispel questions in the media and among GOP elders about his inevitability as the Republican frontrunner.

Regardless of tonight’s outcome, Santorum heads into Super Tuesday a stronger and more battle-tested candidate. In the meantime, Romney will have to try to spend yet another week trying to prove that he is still the party’s best hope to beat Barack Obama in 2012.

