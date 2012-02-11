Here's Why Rick Santorum Is A SERIOUS Problem For Mitt Romney

WASHINGTON — Mitt Romney just wrapped up a lukewarm speech here at CPAC that underscored why the presumptive Republican nominee still has a real problem with the GOP base.



Romney’s task at this year’s conservative confab was clear: After Rick Santorum’s three-state sweep this week, the former Massachusetts Governor was under a lot of pressure from his party’s Establishment to step up his game and prove that he has what it takes to rally the Republican base.

By most counts, Romney failed to deliver this afternoon. Although the crowd was clearly revved up for his arrival, the candidate failed to keep the energy up during his speech, eliciting only tepid applause and no real standing ovations.

His address was basically a slightly more right-wing version of his campaign stump speech — which is particularly underwhelming for a crowd that has come to expect Herman Cain-style conservative revival sermons.

Romney did make sure to pump up his conservative bonafides, noting that, as governor, he vetoed a bill that would have allowed female minors access to the morning-after pill, and that he “prevented Massachusetts from becoming the Las Vegas of gay marriage” (it is unclear what this means). He pledged to reinstate the Mexico City policy (which prevents U.S. foreign aid from going to agencies that provide abortion), end funding for a U.N. program that tacitly supports China’s one-child policy, and defund Planned Parenthood.

But while Romney proved that he can speak the language of social conservatives, he didn’t get the accent quite right. His promises and pleas sounded characteristically robotic, especially in comparison to the impassioned speech that Rick Santorum delivered this morning.

Santorum, joined on stage by his family, actually spent very little time talking about issues like contraception and gay marriage. That’s because he didn’t have to — everybody in the room already knows he is a champion of their values.

Instead, Santorum used his speech to highlight contrasts between himself and Romney, arguing that the Republican Party, does not “need to compromise…[and] do what’s politically reasonable and go out and push someone forward who can win.” He implored voters to look past campaign fundraising numbers and “put your honour on the line.”

“I know you and you know me and that’s important,” Santorum told the audience.

The subtext, of course, is that the CPAC attendees don’t really know the guy that their party wants them to nominate. And it says everything about why Mitt Romney could be in serious trouble this spring.

