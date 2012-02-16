SHOCK ENDORSEMENT: This Heavy Metal Rocker Is Backing Rick Santorum

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

In what is definitely one of the most surprising endorsements of the 2012 presidential race, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has thrown his support behind social conservative champion Rick Santorum.”I think Santorum has some presidential qualities, and I’m hoping that if it does come down to it, we’ll see a Republican in the White House… and that it’s Rick Santorum,” the heavy metal guitarist told Music Radar.



“Earlier in the election, I was completely oblivious as to who Rick Santorum was, but when the dude went home to be with his daughter when she was sick, that was very commendable,” he said. “Also, just watching how he hasn’t gotten into doing these horrible, horrible attack ads like Mitt Romney’s done against Newt Gingrich, and then the volume at which Newt has gone back at Romney.”

Mustaine, an outspoken conservative, also weighed in on the rest of the Republican field, telling Music Radar that Mitt Romney’s wealth raises “some questions.” Newt Gingrich, he said, is an “angry little man.”

“I still like him, but I don’t think I’d vote for him,” Mustaine added.

Apparently, Mustaine’s surprise endorsement of Santorum is actually not that surprising to those who know anything about the former Metallica guitarist. A brief scan of his Wikipedia page reveals that he’s an outspoken conservative and a born-again Christian, with particularly hawkish positions on Christianity.

“I’m just hoping that whatever is in the White House next year is a Republican,” he told Music Radar. “I can’t bear to watch what’s happened to our great country. Everybody’s got their head in the sand. Everybody in the industry is like, ‘Oh, Obama’s doing such a great job…’ I don’t think so. Not from what I see.”

