RICK SANTORUM: Mayors Shunning Chick-Fil-A Reflects The 'Absolute Intolerance' Of The Left

Former presidential hopeful Rick Santorum went on CNBC’s Kudlow Report to talk about Chick-fil-A and the mayors who have spoken out against the chicken chain.The mayors of three big cities — Boston, Chicago, and Philadelphia — have all made statements slamming Chick-fil-A for the controversial anti-gay marriage statements made earlier by president and COO Dan Cathy.



Here’s what Santorum had to say on the matter:

“You just keep seeing this more and more, which is the absolute intolerance of the left in America. There can be no dissent from what their position is. If you dissent, if you disagree, you are to be punished. You are to be castigated. You are to be barred from doing business.

“This is why the Huguenots came to America, this is why the Dutch reform, the Catholics — so many came to this country because they wanted religious freedom. They didn’t want the government telling them what to believe in. That they couldn’t say things in public. That they had to keep it to themselves. And if they didn’t do that that they would lose privileges, that they would lose the opportunity to make a living.

“This is not America, and this is why I think you’re seeing such a backlash to these hateful comments by the part of these city leaders.”

