WATCH: Rick Santorum Completely Loses His Cool At NYT Reporter

Is the wear and tear of the campaign, combined with increasing pressure to drop out getting to Rick Santorum?



The scene is this: Santorum had just given a speech talking about how Romney was the “worst Republican” to run against Obama.

After the speech, NYT reporter Jeff Zeleny asked him to clarify the comments, at which point Santorum flipped out, complaining that Zeleny had misheard the speech and that all Santorum was talking about was how Romney was the “worst Republican” to run against Obama on the issue of healthcare. He then said that if he saw an unfavorable version of the quote in the paper, that it would be “bullshit.”

All that being said, Santorum does have a point in that he’s been misquoted a lot in this campaign by reporters looking to twist his words into something sinister and whacko-sounding. But in this case, it’s hard to see what Zeleny asked that merited the flip-out.

Santorum also seems to be trying to make a little hay out of the issue. According to CBS’ Mosheh Oinounou he says this morning: “If you haven’t cursed out a New York Times reporter during the course of a campaign, you aren’t a real Republican.”



NYT reporter Jeff Zeleny responds to Santorum’s blow-up in the video below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.