Rick Santorum Is Running A Very Cheery Ad In Michigan

The Republican race moves to Michigan and Arizona on February 28th. And Rick Santorum is looking to put a dagger into Romney’s campaign by beating him in the state where Romney’s father was governor: Michigan.



To do that, Santorum is running a very warm positive 30 second ad. Maybe his best of the campaign.

It says in part, “A full spectrum conservative, Rick Santorum is rock solid on values issues. A favourite of the Tea Party for fighting corruption and tax payer abuse. More foreign policy credentials than any candidate.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Rick’s argument is simple, if debatable: I’m the true conservative. And I can beat Obama.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.