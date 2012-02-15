Rick Santorum Is Running A Very Cheery Ad In Michigan

The Republican race moves to Michigan and Arizona on February 28th. And Rick Santorum is looking to put a dagger into Romney’s campaign by beating him in the state where Romney’s father was governor: Michigan.
To do that, Santorum is running a very warm positive 30 second ad. Maybe his best of the campaign.
It says in part, “A full spectrum conservative, Rick Santorum is rock solid on values issues. A favourite of the Tea Party for fighting corruption and tax payer abuse. More foreign policy credentials than any candidate.”
Rick’s argument is simple, if debatable: I’m the true conservative. And I can beat Obama.
