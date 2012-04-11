Rick Santorum Is OUT — And Drudge Is Having A Field Day

This is running at the top of Drudge Report right now:



Photo: Courtesy of Drudge Report

Drudge’s thinly-veiled cheerleading for Mitt Romney has been apparent throughout the Republican primary (Matt Drudge is reportedly close friends with Romney campaign manager Matt Rhoades), much to the consternation of Romney’s Republican rivals. Santorum, who has gotten particularly vicious treatment by Drudge, even went so far as to call the site “Romney propaganda.”

But with Santorum’s announcement that he is suspending his campaign, Drudge’s war on Santorum has come to a close. And he went out with a bang.

At least three different banner headlines went up on the Drudge Report during Santorum’s press conference this afternoon. Here are the other two that we saw:

Photo: Courtesy of Drudge Report

Photo: Courtesy of Drudge Report

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.