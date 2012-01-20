Rick Santorum Is Getting The Worst Of South Carolina's Dirty Politics

Photo: Stuffed Suits

South Carolina plays a legendary role in the Republican primary process. It always seems to pick the eventual nominee. And usually one campaign gets brutalized. The state is just crawling with political consultants and freelancers who like to play rough.



John McCain’s 2000 campaign was hindered in the Palmetto state by anonymous phone-calls that questioned his patriotism and brought up the race of his adopted daughter. In 2008, post-cards mysteriously showed up in mailboxes drawing attention to Mitt Romney’s Mormon faith.

This year, Rick Santorum is drawing the fire.

According to FITSNews, which is the source for South Carolina political gossip, “Tommy C” formerly a contributor to Stuffed Suits created the above image of Santorum as Hitler, which has been making its way through the e-mail inboxes of South Carolina’s Republicans.

Meanwhile, pink fliers attacking Santorum’s pro-life credentials and the character of his wife have been appearing on car windshields at many South Carolina political events. Right near the top, it says this:

Did you know Rick Santorum’s wife, Karen, had a six-year affair with an abortionist named Tom Allen?

This story is only now hitting the news.

The are signed by a pro-life activist, Elizabeth Leichert. (Full letter below)

Santorum hasn’t been lying down and just taking it. In the past week he called Gingrich’s suggestion that Rick drop out “arrogant” and said he refused to be bullied. Hey may believe that Gingrich is behind these attacks.

Here’s the letter:

Elizabeth Leichert

January 18, 2012

Dear Pro-Life Friend:

Like many Christians I know, I was originally very attracted to Rick Santorum’s positions – especially on the Right to Life issue.

But that was before I began digging into his record.

The first thing that raised my concern was a quote I found in in the Pittsburgh Press, October 28, 1990, where he said, “I tried as much as I could to dance around the issue, not really take a position on abortion.”

But that was only the beginning of what I found!

Did you know Rick Santorum’s wife, Karen, had a six-year affair with an abortionist named Tom Allen?

This story is only now hitting the news. But you can see for yourself at:

http://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/santorum-wife-dated-abortion-doctor-1980s-report-article-1.1007228?localLinksEnabled=false

This abortion doctor was 30 years her senior! In fact, he delivered her as a baby!

The only reason they broke up was that Karen wanted kids – while Tom was busy killing them.

In fact, he said, “Karen had no problems with what I did for a living,” and said that Rick Santorum was “pro-choice and a humanist.”

And this was only two years before Rick Santorum ran for Congress!

After learning these facts, when it comes to Rick Santorum, I can’t help but think of him as a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

We’ve certainly seen candidates over the years use their “faith” as a campaign issue. We’ve certainly seen candidates who tell us they’re pro-life and then act quite differently once elected.

I’m afraid that’s describes Rick Santorum to a tee!

You see, the attacks on him for funding Planned Parenthood are 100% true.

He’s even stated in a TV interview that he supports Title X funding, which sends our tax dollars to Planned Parenthood! You can see for yourself on youtube.

He’s also time and again endorsed pro-abortion Republicans who work to defeat any efforts by Congress to save the lives of the unborn.

I’m writing you because I believe this race for President is critical. I’m worried the facts about Rick Santorum won’t get out in time for this South Carolina Primary, and pro-lifers will be fooled into voting someone like Rick Santorum who DOES NOT share our values.

He just wants to be President so badly, he’ll say anything to be elected. Period.

In Christ,

Elizabeth Leichert

Parker, South Carolina

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article claimed that “Tommy C” was currently a contributor to Stuffed Suits. He was removed from that earlier this month.

